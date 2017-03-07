Scott Bluedorn & Cindy Pease Roe Show at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

"Tidal," 2016 drawing by Scott Bluedorn, Photo: Courtesy Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
March 7, 2017 by Oliver Peterson

East Hampton artist Scott Bluedorn and Greenport’s Cindy Pease Roe are bringing their nautically-themed artwork together for a new exhibition, Tide+AL, opening at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s Art Gallery on Saturday, March 18 and on view until May.

Bluedorn, who continues to gain recognition in the Hamptons and beyond, is returning to Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s gallery for the first time since debuting his art for the brewery’s striking beer labels in 2015. His body of work touches on all manner of media, including paintings, drawings, collage, assemblage, sculpture and even furniture—nearly all of it calling upon the ocean for inspiration, whether it’s an intricate drawing of a local island, a driftwood construction or a collage using detritus found on East End shores.

Art by Cindy Pease Roe

Art by Cindy Pease Roe

Across the bay, on the North Fork, Roe also looks to the ocean and beaches to inspire her paintings and sculptures. Her work bears heavy inspiration from the harbors and beaches she calls home. Her paintings oscillate between the peaceful solitude and intimate detail of seaside villages to the surreal and minimalist wonder the ocean calls forth from her imagination. Roe’s sculptures are mostly “up-cycled” constructions that form wreaths and aquatic creatures out of the flotsam that washes ashore at area beaches, creating a juxtaposition that honors fragile aquatic life while using the very materials that place it at risk.

Tide+AL‘s nautical themes tie in with Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s newest bottled beer release—Tidal Lager—which, like all those before it, features a label designed by Bluedorn. An Eastern European Lager, “Tidal was brewed to be a beer that perfectly represents the North Fork,” Greenport Harbor co-owner Ann Vandenburgh explains, noting that Tidal Lager will join their lineup of other bottled beers with Bluedorn labels, such as Harbor Ale, Otherside IPA and Black Duck Porter.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. is hosting an opening reception for Tide+AL on Saturday, March 18 from 6–9:30 p.m. at their Greenport location (234 Carpenter Street).

