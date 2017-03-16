Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Honors JW Piccozzi and Marie Eiffel Market

by Scoop Team

On Wednesday, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce announced plans to host their First Annual Business of the Year Awards Dinner, in honor of JW Piccozzi and Marie Eiffel Market, on Friday, April 21 at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

The two honorees were chosen in two categories based on length of time in business (more than 5 years for Marie Eiffel’s category and more than 25 years for JW Piccozzi’s category), membership in of the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, and their history of promoting the Chamber by being an active member of the business community through financial contributions and/or volunteerism.

Marie Eiffel Market is an island favorite café and market for providing fresh baked goods, organic produce, groceries, artisan meats, imported cheeses, locally-sourced fish, chef-prepared deli sandwiches, salads and hand-rolled pizza. Their fine food items can be carried out, enjoyed in the café, at their street side seating, or on the back deck, where diners can enjoy water views.

America’s oldest Mobil gas station, J.W. Piccozzi, Inc. has provided service to Shelter Island since 1927. Along with gas, Piccozzi’s also offers bike rentals and full marina services in the summer months.

The awards dinner will take place on April 21 from 6:30–9:30 p.m. at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Tickets are $100 per person, $1000 for a table of 10. The ticket price includes open bar, appetizers, a three-course dinner and music. Ticket prices cover the cost of the event only. The Business of the Year Awards Dinner is not a fundraiser.

Visit shelterislandchamber.org for tickets and info.