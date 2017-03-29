Stay Out Late—Starry Night in Southampton Village This Thursday

by Shopping & Style

Southampton’s Mexican hotspot Union Cantina has teamed up with Southampton Town Councilman Stan J. Glinka, the town’s Business Advisory Council’s Think Local Initiative, the Southampton Village Chamber of Commerce, Southampton Arts Center and East End Restaurant Week to launch a “Stay Out Late—Starry Night” event on Thursday, March 30, 2017. The event takes place in Southampton Village and is designed to encourage residents and visitors to shop locally with the overall goal of businesses within the entire town to remain open later, year-round. Participating businesses in the “Stay Out Late-Starry Night” event have pledged to stay open until at least 8 p.m. on March 30, 2017 with some businesses offering special discounts and giveaways.

“The Stay Out Late concept came from a group of very like-minded individuals from the Southampton Business Alliance, the Chamber of Commerce and a few local business people who are all very interested in trying to accomplish a few things, the most important being improving a strong sense of the community working together to improve foot traffic at all hours of the day and evening,” says Ian Duke, owner of Union Cantina and Southampton Social Club.

“This particular night coincides with a few things,” Duke continues. “The first is that its Vincent Van Gogh’s birthday, hence the term Starry Night. Southampton Arts Center have a slew of events working around that very fact. Secondly, Restaurant Week—everyone loves Restaurant Week, especially in the first week of spring. Finally, a Thursday. I remember a time when Thursdays were the night to be out and about—don’t you? We’d like to bring that feeling back and give everyone a reason to be out and about.

“The long-term initiative is to give our businesses an opportunity to be open later and to give locals, tourists and travelers a reason to be here. Again, not just in the summer, but all year round!”

Businesses participating in the “Stay Out Late- Starry Night” event include the Southampton Arts Center, Bean to Tween, Besim’s Fine Cigars, Cashmere Outlet, Christopher Fischer, Club Monaco, Dazzelle, Gym Source, J Crew, Jill Lynn & Co., Kevin Maple Salon, Little Lucy’s Accessories, London Jewelers, Ralph Lauren, Rotations Bicycle Center, Sea Green Designs, Stevensons Toys, Therapy, Vineyard Vines and White’s Apothecary. And, of course, Union Cantina.

“Union Cantina is very involved for numerous reasons,” Duke says. “Our building, 40 Bowden Square, has served as a meeting place for this community for 80 years now. We want to continue that tradition. Restaurants are a major draw in bringing people to the East End and specifically Southampton Village. We have a really strong collection of restaurants and nightclubs here that are often thought of as just summer hot spots, but really they all offer something to both the summer people and locals.

“On a personal level, now having two restaurants in Southampton, I believe that working together as a village is absolutely imperative to take our village to the next level,” he adds. “I’d like to see a Main Street bustling with people at 9 p.m. on a Tuesday. Of course, perhaps they’re joining us for tacos at Union Cantina or dining and dancing over at Southampton Social Club later in the evening. The key, I believe—though I suppose it sounds sort of hokey or corny—for this to happen is to promote each other and work together.

“I think we can look forward to a village with a buzz about it. People getting excited about the spring and summer as they walk around shopping, perhaps stopping at 75 Main, Little Red or Sant Ambroeus for a glass of wine. Store owners and employees with perhaps a little more energy, a little excitement. Remember, this is just a starting point. A chance for us to welcome people to our wonderful village.”

“At Union Cantina on Thursday night, we’re figuring that everyone will be tired from an evening of walking and shopping. As such, we want to make it easy for everyone to relax and have a bit of fun. We’ll have live music starting at 9 p.m. Our Restaurant Week Prix Fixe Menu, with something for everyone, and Happy Hour drinks all night. How does that sound?”

We’ll drink—and eat and shop—to that.