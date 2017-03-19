Subway Chicken Is Only 54% Chicken

by Dan Rattiner

A study was done in Canada to determine the percentage of chicken in the “chicken” sold at various fast food restaurants in Toronto. The results were a surprise. Almost all the fast food joints had “chicken” that was around 85% chicken. But one of them, Subway, according to the study, had only 54% chicken DNA in its “chicken.” The rest, they said, was almost entirely soy filler.

The results of this study, done by Trent University’s Wildlife Forensic DNA Labs in Peterborough, Canada, were reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and then, after countless media outlets shared the news, challenged by the CEO of Subway. She didn’t know where exactly Trent Labs got their figures from, but as far as Subway was concerned, it certainly wasn’t accurate, she said. The chicken in their strips and meats was made from 100% chicken (with a soy stabilizer), federally inspected and delivered from top suppliers, she wrote.

Don’t know where this goes from here. Could be a local problem in Canada. I just hope those Subway kiosks on the Hamptons Subway platforms are up to snuff.

READ MORE DAN RATTINER’S STORIES

Or follow Dan and the best of Dan’s Papers in your hand with the Dan’s Papers App—news, celebrity gossip, the famous Dan’s Calendar of Events, Dan’s Best of the Best voting and more—everywhere you go. Free to download for Apple and Android.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE APP ON IPHONE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE APP ON ANDROID