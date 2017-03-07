Summer Camp Spotlight: Hamptons Baseball Camp

by Summer Camp Guide

Hamptons Baseball Camp, voted 2016 Best Summer Camp by Dan’s Papers readers in the annual Best of the Best reader survey, is for children ages 4–13 who want to play baseball in a safe, positive and fun learning environment.

Emphasis is placed on effort over talent, as well as team concepts and core fundamentals.

Also included are tips on diet, fitness and intangibles like hustle, sportsmanship and citizenship.

Weeklong summer sessions available June thru September.

Saturday camp with spring, summer and fall sessions.

Hamptons Baseball Camp believes that sports are an integral aspect of youth education.

Our staff includes highly educated professional youth coaches, current and former standout student athletes and camp alumni.

We’re entering our 15th season and are grateful for the opportunity you have afforded us to coach such enthusiastic youngsters.

Our website has been updated and is open for online applications.

Please know that we expect to be at capacity thru July and August.

Have a happy remainder of the school year and feel free to write or call with any questions.

For more information, please visit hamptonsbaseballcamp.com.

Hamptons Baseball Camp

631-907-2566

hamptonsbaseballcamp.com