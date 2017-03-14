Susan Sarandon Joins Cast of ‘Ray Donovan’ Season 5

by SOTH Team

Hamptons regular and Oscar winner Susan Sarandon is joining Montauk’s Liev Schreiber on the Season 5 cast of Showtime’s hit drama Ray Donovan, due out this summer.

According to the Showtime announcement released Monday, Sarandon is playing a “strong, focused head of a motion picture studio,” Samantha Winslow, in a season-long guest arc—along the lines of Katie Holmes‘s role as a powerful Hollywood sports agent in Season 3 of the show.

With Schreiber as the titular lead, Ray Donovan is about a South Boston thug turned Hollywood fixer working with some of Tinseltown’s most elite actors, producers, directors and studio executives. As the guy who makes problems go away—including getting rid of bodies, resolving kidnappings and all manner of sordid intrigues—Ray has done well for himself in L.A. and he’s brought his family with him. Fortunately for the audience, and unfortunately for him, his brothers, wife and children, and most of all his criminal father Mickey (Jon Voight), add another layer of drama and madness to his already crazy life. The show is a must watch.

The Ray Donovan lead has earned Schreiber three Golden Globe and four Emmy nominations, so he’ll be in good company with Sarandon, who’s been nominated for four Best Actress Oscars and won a fifth. She’s received eight Golden Globe, four Emmy and five SAG nominations (including one win). Sarandon is currently starring as Bette Davis in the FX television show FEUD: Bette and Joan.