Trumbama Care: GOP and Dems Need to Get Along and Fix This Mess

by Dan Rattiner

Last night I watched an interview with Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. When he was asked if he would vote for a Republican-proposed new healthcare system if it fixes problems with Obamacare, I was amazed at his answer. He said no. “They haven’t got the votes,” he said. “It’s dead in the water.”

As usual, it’s party before country. Years ago, it was country before party. Somebody needs to get before a joint session of Congress and say, after 20 years of this, probably dating from when the Republicans impeached President Clinton (and failed to get him fired), this must stop. Everybody join hands. Sing a song.

Then fix Obamacare. And as a compromise between what’s still Obamacare and a newly named Trumpcare, call it Trumbama Care.

Everybody can get up and cheer. And it’s a great name. It’s in the tradition of names that have no obvious meaning, such as Yahoo or Uber. But it WILL have a meaning. It will mark the end of an era when our elected officials only care about becoming the ruling party instead of caring about what’s good for the people who elected them.

There could be a symbol for Trumbama Care. It would be a trombone. It’s the only instrument that gets to slide this way and that, between the left and the right or between up and down, to make its lovely noises. It marks the day we left all this behind and made America great again.

