Vera Wang Honored with Legion of Honor in France

by SOTH Team

South Fork regular Vera Wang was recently recognized with the Chevalier of France’s National Order of the Legion of Honor. The fashion designer received the honor, France’s highest for a civilian, in a ceremony at the Hôtel National des Invalides in Paris. Sag Harbor’s Donna Karan spoke during the event, and said of Wang’s career, “Sophistication, purity—she’s completely stayed on line, and it’s very rare today to find that a designer has a point of view.”

Wang accepted the award with her signature elegant style and grace.

“Paris shaped my life, Paris nurtured me, Paris inspired me, embraced me and Paris changed me,” Wang said. “No one I know in fashion who has ever had the privilege to live and work in this city has not emerged a more artful, experienced or sophisticated thinker, and although skating and dance initially brought me to Paris, if it weren’t for my love of Paris and fashion, that first began here, certainly I would not be here today.”