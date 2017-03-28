Warner Bros. Announces VR Content for Steven Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’

by SOTH Team

Ready Player One, directed by East Ender Steven Spielberg and based on the book by Ernest Cline, is a science fiction odyssey that takes place within the virtual world of Oasis. While we are still a ways off from having a real-life Oasis—it’s a persistent virtual world with education, economy, government, social structure and can only be accessed via virtual reality headset—Warner Bros. is planning on using modern VR to market the film via the HTC Vive, a high-end headset that was released commercially last year.

According to Vive’s official blog, there will be “multiple pieces of VR content tied to the world of Ready Player One” available on the Viveport digital storefront leading up to the film’s March 30, 2018 release date. “Ready Player One is one of the most anticipated movies in the world, and has tremendous potential to engage and entertain the worldwide market, showcasing the transformative nature of VR, and what it can and will be,” said Viveport President Rikard Steiber on the blog. “Vive is delivering on the promise of VR and continues to be the most advanced and immersive VR experience available to consumers, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Warner Bros. to bring these experiences to consumers, on all platforms, around the globe.”

There’s no word yet on what the actual content will entail, but we’re not expecting anywhere near a full “Oasis.” Still, for early adopters of the HTC Vive, this could be pretty fun. Ready Player One stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg and Mark Rylance.