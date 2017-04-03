Hamptons Easter Egg Hunts & More

by What To Do

Easter is right around the corner, and the fun starts this weekend with egg hunts and more. Find an Easter egg hunt and enjoy the holiday with your kids! For more great stuff to do, visit events.danspapers.com.

Saturday, April 8

MAD HATTER EGG HUNT AT CMEE

10 a.m.; 1 p.m. Sponsored by Childcare Center of the Hamptons and Dan’s Papers. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT BLOCK PARTY AT SOUTH BAY BIBLE CHURCH

10 a.m. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Seatuck Cove. Bounce house, carnival games, soccer shootout, 15,000 eggs stuffed with candy and more. All are welcome. South Bay Bible Church, 578 Montauk Highway, East Moriches. 631-909-8241 southbaychurchli.org

EASTER EGG HUNT ON THE GREAT LAWN

Noon. Sponsored by the Greater Westhampton Chamber of Commerce. Pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. Great Lawn, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3337 whbcc.org

Saturday, April 15

ANNUAL EGG HUNT & STORY TIME AT THE HAMPTON LIBRARY

10 a.m. Story followed by an adventure to the backyard to see what the Easter Bunny left for everyone. The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.com

EGG HUNT ON THE FARM AT THE GREEN SCHOOL

10 a.m. An eco-friendly egg hunt followed by time to feed the animals, pony rides and more. Advanced registration required. The Green School, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148 the-green-school.org

EASTER EGG HUNT AT MARDERS

11 a.m. Eggs are hidden among the trees on the nursery grounds. There are two age categories. Marders, 120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3700 marders.com

EASTER BONNET PARADE AND PETTING ZOO IN SAG HARBOR

1 p.m. Decorate your bonnet and meet in front of Muse in the Harbor on Main Street. The Easter Bunny will lead the sidewalk parade to the Sag Harbor Garden Center for a free petting zoo. Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0011 sagharborchamber.com