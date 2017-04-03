Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, April 3, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Thigh to waist high ESE remnants, with glassy conditions this a.m. Maybe some chest high peaks at select ESE facing breaks on the right tide… Maybe…

Wind Forecast:

NW/S winds 5-10 KT.

Water Temp: 40°–44°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 7:57 a.m. • HIGH: 2:08 p.m. • HIGH: 7:38 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Onshore E-SE wind-slop/storm-surf Tuesday through Wednesday morning, NE winds and maybe a cleanup session Wednesday afternoon, E wind-slop Thursday, S wind-slop Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.