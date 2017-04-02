Hamptons Week Ahead, 4/3–4/7: Poetry, Pink Pearl Gala and More

Dancing at the NFBHC Pink Pearl Gala. Photo: Barbara Lassen
April 2, 2017 by What To Do

This week in the Hamptons, find workshops, movie screenings, murder mystery and more. For a full list of East End events visit events.danspapers.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

SCREENING: “I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO” AT LONG ISLAND MUSEUM
7 p.m. Discussion precedes the film. Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook. portjeffdocumentaryseries.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

ARTISTS AND WRITERS NIGHT AT ALMOND RESTAURANT
7 p.m. Featuring Erling Hope, with a “Crazy Making” theme. Almond Restaurant, 1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

NAME THAT TUNE FOR ADULTS AT HAMPTON BAYS LIBRARY
11:30 a.m. Test your knowledge of music from the 1950s–present. Hampton Bays Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241

“THE WAVE” AT BAY STREET THEATER
7 p.m. Through 4/8. Live theatrical production presented by Jon Kovach. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500 baystreet.org
Read more about “The Wave”

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

WRITING WORKSHOP AT GUILD HALL
6 p.m. “Real Fiction: Writers, Readers and the Battle Over Truth” with Judson Merrill. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806 guildhall.org

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

POETRY READING AT PARRISH ART MUSEUM
6 p.m. An evening of poetry based on real life stories. Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118 parrishart.org

THIRD ANNUAL PINK PEARL GALA AT EAST WIND INN
6 p.m. North Fork Breast Health Coalition will recognize Ann Cotton-DeGrasse with the Pink Pearl Community Service Award. Dinner, award ceremony, dancing and more. East Wind Inn and Caterers, 5790 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-208-8889 northforkbreasthealth.org

MYSTERY DINNER THEATER AT LONG ISLAND AQUARIUM
6:30 p.m. An evening of dining, dancing and crime. Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200 longislandaquarium.com

