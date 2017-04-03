Louis C.K. Explains His Love of Naps on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

by SOTH Team

Shelter Island’s Louis C.K. recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Hamptonite Jimmy Fallon, and the results were predictably hilarious. Among the topics C.K. and Fallon discussed: napping and why it’s better than sex. “[Napping] is better than sex because, first of all, a nap is always 100% successful,” said C.K. to a laughing Fallon. “There’s never mixed results with a nap. Sex is good but there’s like, you know…you never take a nap where afterward you’re like, ‘Ugh, I probably shouldn’t have taken that. That was a bad idea. That’s gonna be a problem later that I took that nap. Can’t go back to that restaurant now.” C.K. and Fallon also discussed C.K.’s new Netflix special.

We’ll let you enjoy the exchange for yourself. Check out the video below.