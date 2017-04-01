Naomi Watts Receives CinemaCon Award

by SOTH Team

Hamptonite Naomi Watts was honored with the Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film Award at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The actress is known for her excellent work in films such as Eastern Promises, Mother and Child, You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, J. Edgar, The Ring, the Divergent series and many more.

After starring in various Australian television series, Watts was cast as Betty Elms in David Lynch’s ABC pilot Mulholland Drive. The pilot wasn’t picked up, and Lynch retooled the two-hour pilot into a feature film that drastically changed the story and Watts’ role. Originally a starry eyed aspiring Hollywood star, Watts’ character was transformed into a drug-addled, failed actress seeking revenge on her ex-lover. The film was met with great acclaim, and became Watts’ breakout role. Since then, she’s appeared in countless films. Watts has been nominated for Academy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role twice, in 2003 for 21 Grams and 2012 for The Impossible. She also received a Golden Globe nomination for her work in The Impossible.

Watts isn’t resting on her laurels. Check out the trailer for her next film, The Book of Henry, below.



