Real Housewives of NY Season 9 Taglines Revealed

by SOTH Team

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, April 5, and the Hamptons is gearing up for another season of mayhem. Of course, with the new season, including a new cast member—Hamptons regular Tinsley Mortimer—comes a new set of salacious ROHNY taglines for the show’s opening.

Bravo kindly revealed them early this week, and we’re sharing them here. Read our takeaways below the lines.

Dorinda Medley: “I tell it like it is, but I always make it nice.”

Ramona: “I’m an acquired taste. You don’t like me? Acquire some taste!”

Sonja Morgan: “There’s nothing grey about my gardens.”

Carole Radziwill: “In the politics of friendship, I win the popular vote.”

Luann D’Agostino: “The only title I’d trade Countess for…is Wife.”

Tinsley Mortimer: “A good set of lashes can fix anything…even a mugshot.”

Bethenny Frankel: “If you’re going to take a shot at this B, you better not miss.”

So, first of all, we obviously LOVE Sonja’s tagline the most—anything with a reference to East Hampton’s legendary Grey Gardens has our vote. Not to mention the fact that it’s hilarious and perfect for the cast’s kookiest queen.

We also noticed that Ramona Singer is using only “Ramona” now. Is this some kind of Madonna move or is she simply between last names after her divorce? Her tagline is awfully cute, so that’s something.

Speaking of name changes, Luann “the Countess formerly known as de Lesseps” D’Agostino is all about her new status as a (hopefully) happily married woman. She’s got the new last name and her tagline sets the stage for what could be a season of her interminably discussing her marriage to Tom D’Agostino.

ROHNY‘s newest addition, Tinsley Mortimer, has noticeably kept her famous former last name—the last name she gained from ex-husband and oil heir Topper Mortimer—which she supposedly dropped and replaced with her maiden name, Mercer, a while ago. Clearly, Bravo would have none of that. As for her tagline, it refers to her 2016 arrest for making a scene outside ex-boyfriend Nico Fanjul‘s home in Palm Beach. She didn’t think it was very funny at the time (see the mugshot), but we digress…

The other lines are not particularly worthy of comment, though we think Bethenny—who we love—could’ve done better. After all, she’s one of the sharpest housewives in all of Bravo-dom.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 debuts on Bravo, this Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m.