Alec Baldwin’s ‘The Boss Baby’ Released on Blu-ray and DVD

by SOTH Team

Amagansett actor Alec Baldwin‘s 2017 animated smash hit, The Boss Baby, was released on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, July 25. The film, which features Baldwin as the voice of a baby businessman, earned $494.9 million at the box office, and a sequel is already in the works.

Based on a children’s picture book written and illustrated by Marla Frazee, The Boss Baby tells the tale of a 7-year-old boy, Tim Templeton (played by Miles Bakshi of Shrek Forever After), who’s jealous of his new “fast-talking, briefcase-carrying” baby brother (Baldwin). Tim goes on a mission to win back his parents’ affection, and learns of a secret plot by the CEO of Puppy Co., his father’s employer, which includes destabilizing the balance of love in the world. The two brothers team up against Puppy Co. to save their parents, restore order and reveal the true power of love.

Tobey Maguire narrates the story as the voice of older Tim, while Lisa Kudrow plays their mother, Jimmy Kimmel plays the dad and Steve Buscemi voices Francis Francis, the evil CEO of Puppy Co.

The movie, from 20th Century Fox/Dreamworks Animation, is directed by animation veteran Tom McGrath (Madagascar, Megamind) and, like many contemporary animated features, he’s made The Boss Baby fun for both kids and adults. Watch the video below, from CBR, to see some moments from the film only an adult would understand.

Fans clamoring to get a DVD or Blu-ray of the movie to watch, over and over, at home should be pleased to learn Baldwin has already agreed to star in The Boss Baby 2, due for release on March 26, 2021.

You can pick up a copy of The Boss Baby here, or stream it from you favorite video on demand service.