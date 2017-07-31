Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze Plays Solo at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

by Song & Stage

Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is performing on the lawn of Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s Peconic location this Friday, August 4. The show is part of the brewery’s Summer Under the Stars concert series.

A talented guitarist and vocalist, Tilbrook founded Squeeze with Chris Difford in the mid 1970s, coming to prominence with the New Wave boom at the end of the decade and into the 1980s. Their hits such as “Cool for Cats” (1979), “Pulling Mussels (from the Shell)” (1980), “Tempted” (1981) and “Black Coffee in Bed” (1982) continue to get steady radio play and inspire young and old to sing along.

Tilbrook’s solo career has given life to five albums, including a collaboration with Nine Below Zero, called The Co-Operative. He recorded 13 original albums with Squeeze, along with 11 compilations and four live records. Pick up Squeeze’s 1982 hits compilation Singles – 45’s and Under for all the classics that helped define the sound of an era while remaining completely original at the same time.

Here’s the classic video for their 1980 hit “Another Nail In My Heart.”

The performance will be held on the lawn of Greenport Brewery’s Peconic location at 42155 Main Road in Peconic. Attendees are advised to bring a blanket. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and can be purchased at greenportbrew.com or at their tasting room in Peconic.