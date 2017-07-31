Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, July 31, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Knee- to thigh-high, glassy little longboard waves this a.m.

Wind Forecast:

WNW–S winds 5–10 mph

Water Temp: 68°–73°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 8:21 a.m. • HIGH: 3:02 p.m. • LOW: 9:09 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Small-scale, onshore SW mush, Tuesday–Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.