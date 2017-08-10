10 Reasons Not to Miss Dan’s 45th Annual Kite Fly

by Dan's Papers

This Saturday, August 5 (RAIN DATE: Sunday, August 6), bring your family to Dan’s 45th Annual Kite Fly! This family event is a beloved Hamptons summer tradition. Here are 10 reasons you can’t miss this year’s Kite Fly.

1. Location, location, location! Dan’s annual kite fly will take place at the beautiful Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack, at the south end of Sagg Main Street.

2. It’s the largest kite event on the East End, named by Newsday as one of the Top 50 family activities on Long Island!

3. Live music on the sand by Hamptons entertainer Jim Turner. Jim has performed with Paul McCartney, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Dave Mason, Taj Mahal, Nell Carter and G.E. Smith, He has also appeared in musicals, both on and off Broadway. Sometimes, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner even joins the act!

4. Face Painting by Party Kidz NY, winner of Dan’s Best of the Best. For over 25 years, Party Kidz has been putting smiles on kids faces at family events in the beautiful Hamptons and North Fork of Long Island.

5. Fabulous photo ops! Snap them, share them, smile for them! Whether you’re sharing them on Instagram or finding yourself in Dan’s Papers, photos from the Kite Fly are always unforgettable.

6. Fun awards are handed out for: Most Colorful Kite, Highest Flying Kite, Best Nautical Kite, Oldest Kite Flyer, Youngest Kite Flyer, Most Beautiful Kite and more!

7. This event is free and open to the public. If you aren’t a Southampton Town resident you can still enjoy Sagg Main Beach on Saturday once the Kite Fly begins. Bring your own food, drink, blanket and chairs.

8. Fun for all ages. There are no restrictions on age for Dan’s Annual Kite Fly, anyone can participate!

9. Your creativity can go wild. If you and your family want to get creative, you can. There are many different crafty kite ideas that you can work on—and maybe you’ll win Best Homemade Kite.

10. The memories you will create with your close ones are like no other. Dan’s Kite Fly has been going on since 1972 and you can be a part of the tradition.

Sponsors for the 45th Annual Dan’s Papers Kite Fly include Stop & Shop, People’s United Bank and Nest Seekers International. Dan’s Annual Kite Fly will be held on Saturday, August 5 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack. Rain Date: Sunday August 6, 5:30-8 p.m.