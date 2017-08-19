Artists & Writers Softball Game Team Lineups

Which team will you be rooting for in the 69th Annual Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game? We’ll be rooting for both teams—this is a charity event, after all, benefiting East End Hospice, Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center, Phoenix House Academy of Long Island and The Retreat—but a little friendly competition can be a lot of fun! Without further ado, here are the team lineup’s for this year’s game. For more information, visit awgame.org.
Artists
Walter Bernard
David Blinken
Russell Blue
David Bogatz
Peter Borish
David Brandman
Kevin Brennan
Tommy Clohessy
Peter Cook
Michael Dougherty
Dennis Duswalt
Eric Ernst
Michael Gaston
David Goodman
Ed Hollander
Leif Hope
Dennis Lawrence
Eddie McCarthy
Jeffrey Meizlik
Zak Meers
Matthew Montemaro
Joel Perlman
Brian Pfund
Geoff Prisco
William Quigley
Lonnie Quinn
Ronnette Riley
Thomas Romo
Hal Schroer
George Schulman
Lori Singer
Stu Sleppin
Billy Strong
Richard Sullivan
Chris Wragge
Writers
Jerry Antil
Ken Auletta
David Baer
Carl Bernstein
David Bernstein
Gabrielle Bluestone
Brian Burns
Bill Collage
Donnie Deutsch
John Franco
Jordan Green
Mark Green
Dan Greenburg
Zack O’Malley Greenburg
Jenna Hammond
Age Hollander
Carlton Holmes
Ann Liguori
Harry Javer
Erika Katz
Keith Kelly
Brian Koppelman
Rick Leventhal
Mike Lupica
Lee Minetree
Dan Rattiner
Michael Safir
Brett Shevack
Alec Sokolow
Stan Teitelbaum
Richard Torrenzano
Benito Vila
Kerrie Vila
Mark Weinstein
The 69th annual Artists and Writers Game will be played at Herrick Park in East Hampton on Saturday, August 19. The rain date is Saturday, August 26. To purchase tickets for the Pre-Game Party or to sign up for the Kids Clinic and/or the Hamptons Home Run Challenge, visit awgame.org/events.