Artists & Writers Softball Game Team Lineups

by Artists & Writers Celebrity Softball Game

Which team will you be rooting for in the 69th Annual Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game? We’ll be rooting for both teams—this is a charity event, after all, benefiting East End Hospice, Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center, Phoenix House Academy of Long Island and The Retreat—but a little friendly competition can be a lot of fun! Without further ado, here are the team lineup’s for this year’s game. For more information, visit awgame.org.

Artists

Walter Bernard

David Blinken

Russell Blue

David Bogatz

Peter Borish

David Brandman

Kevin Brennan

Tommy Clohessy

Peter Cook

Michael Dougherty

Dennis Duswalt

Eric Ernst

Michael Gaston

David Goodman

Ed Hollander

Leif Hope

Dennis Lawrence

Eddie McCarthy

Jeffrey Meizlik

Zak Meers

Matthew Montemaro

Joel Perlman

Brian Pfund

Geoff Prisco

William Quigley

Lonnie Quinn

Ronnette Riley

Thomas Romo

Hal Schroer

George Schulman

Lori Singer

Stu Sleppin

Billy Strong

Richard Sullivan

Chris Wragge

Writers

Jerry Antil

Ken Auletta

David Baer

Carl Bernstein

David Bernstein

Gabrielle Bluestone

Brian Burns

Bill Collage

Donnie Deutsch

John Franco

Jordan Green

Mark Green

Dan Greenburg

Zack O’Malley Greenburg

Jenna Hammond

Age Hollander

Carlton Holmes

Ann Liguori

Harry Javer

Erika Katz

Keith Kelly

Brian Koppelman

Rick Leventhal

Mike Lupica

Lee Minetree

Dan Rattiner

Michael Safir

Brett Shevack

Alec Sokolow

Stan Teitelbaum

Richard Torrenzano

Benito Vila

Kerrie Vila

Mark Weinstein

The 69th annual Artists and Writers Game will be played at Herrick Park in East Hampton on Saturday, August 19. The rain date is Saturday, August 26. To purchase tickets for the Pre-Game Party or to sign up for the Kids Clinic and/or the Hamptons Home Run Challenge, visit awgame.org/events.