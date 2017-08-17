Behind the Hedges: Lawyer Arthur Indursky Lists Southampton Estate

by Behind the Hedges

BILLY JOEL’S OLD LAWYER LISTS HIS OX PASTURE LANE ESTATE

Guess he’s movin’ out. Legendary entertainment lawyer Arthur Indursky, who’s represented Billy Joel and Spike Lee, has put his Southampton home on the market for $13.5 million, represented by Harald Grant at Sotheby’s. There’s 1.9 acres of land with “French-style sculpted gardens,” a long treed drive, stone patios, a 48′ long gunite pool, spa, and pool house. The formal parterres are particularly nice. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com