Baron’s Cove: Labor Day BBQ, Tumbleweed Tuesday Cocktail Recipe

Summer is quickly coming to a close in the Hamptons. While our many visitors still have time to enjoy the busy season, locals can also take solace in knowing Tumbleweed Tuesday, and the much-needed break that comes with it, is right around the corner. Sag Harbor hotel and restaurant Baron’s Cove is celebrating Labor Day and Tumbleweed Tuesday—the day locals rejoice after everyone leaves town—less than two weeks from now with a pair of special events, and a signature cocktail to mark the occasion.

On September 3 from 1–5 p.m., their Labor Day All-American Cookout at Baron’s Cove is a bittersweet end-of-summer sendoff featuring burgers, hot dogs, barbecue chicken and bratwurst—all those wonderful flavors of fun and sun! GrillHampton champion chef Matty Boudreau and his team will be grilling prime burgers with house-made barbecue sauce, smoked cheddar and quickles (“quick pickles” made in 10 minutes, mostly from cucumbers, sugar and salt). Guests can also nosh on Karl Ehmer bratwurst, hot dogs, local organic smoked barbecue chicken, clams casino, sliders and pretzel bites with beer cheese while quaffing glasses of wine or ice-cold local beer. Greenport natives, the Jon Divello Trio will play folk rock covers and originals with their excellent blend of guitar, violin and vocal harmonies from 2–5 p.m.

The following afternoon, on Tuesday, September 4—less than 24 hours after all the westbound trains are emptied and that long line of cars has concluded their mass exodus to Manhattan and beyond—Tumbleweed Tuesday at Baron’s Cove kicks off at 3 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m. Along with observing the marked change in local atmosphere, this party also hails the return of the Baron’s Cove happy hour items. Revelers can dine on a selection of small plates, including clams casino, smoked bean dip, pretzel bites, grilled beef sliders with beer cheese and more, while tapping toes to live music, from blues to bluegrass, by Tom & Lisa from 4–7 p.m. It’s also the debut of the bar’s lovely new signature Tumbleweed Cocktail, the Reposado Smash.

For those who can’t make it on Tuesday, Baron’s Cove is sharing the recipe so you can try this cocktail at home:

Tumbleweed Cocktail: Reposado Smash

Muddled 4 blackberries and 2 basil leaves

2oz of reposado tequila

1oz Ancho Reyes chile liqueur

0.75oz Fresh lime juice

0.5oz agave syrup

1 blackberry and 1 basil leaf for garnish

Baron’s Cove is located at 31 W. Water Street in Sag Harbor. Call the restaurant at 631-725-2101 or visit their website at baronscove.com.