Joy Behar Offered the Lead Role in ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Tour

by SOTH Team

Some say that getting a good job is all about who you know. In Sag Harbor resident Joy Behar’s case, a recent offer came to her because of who she looked like.

The View co-host revealed on a recent episode that she had been approached to star in the upcoming tour of Hello, Dolly! as Dolly Levi, a role that Behar lookalike Bette Midler is currently playing on Broadway.

Behar politely declined the role. “Even if I had the desire to go on the road, I don’t sing and I don’t dance. Problems!” Behar said on The View. “Just because I happen to look like Bette Midler…one time I was on a cruise, and after I performed on the cruise, I overheard a woman say, ‘how can they afford Bette Midler?’”

Watch Behar tell the funny story below.