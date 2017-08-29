Behind the Hedges: $4 Million for Five Acres in Amagansett

by Behind the Hedges

RUSTIC 1930s AMAGANSETT HOUSE AND COTTAGE WITH FIVE ACRES

Here’s a charming, rustic 1930s Amagansett house with a separate guest cottage. According to the listing, “The cornerstone of the living room is a massive stone fireplace in a descending waterfall pattern hand hewn from rock formations transported one by one from Ditch Plains in the family’s beloved 1936 Chrysler Airflow.” Cool! Also notable is the screened porch with vintage dyed slate, something you can’t get any more. The pine paneling and beamed ceilings add to the rustic feel; the kitchen looks to be 1950s-60s to us and could be updated fairly simply. The property is represented by Rylan Jacka and Bayard Fenwick at Sotheby’s. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com