Behind the Hedges: Melania Trump Photographer Selling Napeague Parcel

by Lee Meyer

MELANIA TRUMP’S PHOTOGRAPHER SELLING OCEANFRONT NAPEAGUE PARCEL

Antoine Verglas, the fashion photographer whose nude photo of Melania Trump caused a Twitter fight between President Trump and Ted Cruz, has listed his oceanfront home in Napeague. It along with another parcel are available together for $12.5 million. They’re both repped by Carol Nobbs and Timothy Kelly at Elliman. The larger property is 1.5 acres and the second is 1.3, making a generous 2.8 acres. See more at BehindtheHedges.com