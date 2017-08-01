Behind the Hedges: 16-Acre Bayfront Compound Is $23.45M in Quiogue

by Behind the Hedges

16-ACRE BAYFRONT COMPOUND IN QUIOGUE WITH PADDOCKS AND GALLERY

Looking for lots of space? This place in Quiogue has it. Outside, there’s a generous 16 acres of land, including 500 feet of bulkheaded water frontage, as well as a three-stall horse barn with paddocks. Of course there’s a huge (50-foot) pool with pavilion and a tennis court as well. Interestingly, there’s also a private art gallery on the property: a 7,500-square-foot galvanized steel building, climate controlled, which houses the family’s art collection, but could also be used to store a classic car collection or be made into a guest house. Represented by Tim Davis at Corcoran, the property is asking $23.45 million. It’s an old-school summer mansion with lots of land, so we wouldn’t be surprised if it sold close to asking.… Read more at BehindtheHedges.com