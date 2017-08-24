Behind the Hedges: $8 Million Listing in Georgica

50 East Hollow Road, Georgica, East Hampton. Photo: Via Brown Harris Stevens
IS THIS TWO-ACRE GEORGICA PROPERTY A BARGAIN AT $8 MILLION?
This property, which features two acres south of the highway in Georgica, has been on the market for a year now. It was originally asking $10 million; now the price is $2 million less. It’s repped by Christopher Burnside at Brown Harris Stevens. The property offers a lot for the money but also presents some issues. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

