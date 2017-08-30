Behind the Hedges: Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Rental Sold

Photo: Via Sotheby's
August 30, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON’S OCEANFRONT HAMPTONS RENTAL FINALLY SELLS
Well, that took a long time. This property, 211 Lily Pond Lane, East Hampton, is best known for being the summer rental of Bill and Hillary Clinton for two years. It has been on the market since at least 2009, however, at various price points, and has been listed in contract for 18 months now. It was listed by Rebekah C. Baker at Sotheby’s. In 2009, the asking price was a mere $25 million; it went down to $20 million in 2012, and more recently it was up to $32.5 million. Reportedly the new owner paid $29 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

