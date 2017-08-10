Behind the Hedges: Daniel Osborne Cottage in East Hampton

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

DARLING EAST HAMPTON COTTAGE HAS JUST ONE BIG NEGATIVE

Blue hydrangeas, purple wisteria, rambling pink roses: the gardens of the circa-1800 Daniel Osborne House are magical. The deep lot is almost an acre, with winding brick paths, a 20′ by 40′ pool, a pergola and a barn style three-car garage. The dignified old colonial home has been beautifully renovated, with 4000 square feet of space, five fireplaces and nice old dark wood floors. Plenty of room for everyone with six bedrooms and 4.5 baths. All this in the village of East Hampton for just $3.5 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com