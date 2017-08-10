Behind the Hedges: Daniel Osborne Cottage in East Hampton

Photo: Via Sotheby's
August 10, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

DARLING EAST HAMPTON COTTAGE HAS JUST ONE BIG NEGATIVE
Blue hydrangeas, purple wisteria, rambling pink roses: the gardens of the circa-1800 Daniel Osborne House are magical.  The deep lot is almost an acre, with winding brick paths, a 20′ by 40′ pool, a pergola and a barn style three-car garage. The dignified old colonial home has been beautifully renovated, with 4000 square feet of space, five fireplaces and nice old dark wood floors. Plenty of room for everyone with six bedrooms and 4.5 baths. All this in the village of East Hampton for just $3.5 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

