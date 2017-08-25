Behind the Hedges: $32 Million Modern on Flying Point

by Behind the Hedges

AN ENORMOUS MODERN NEW BUILD ON FLYING POINT FOR $32 MILLION

Amazing views and a gorgeous house characterize this new build on Flying Point Road in Water Mill. (Or should we call it an in-progress build, as all that’s available are renderings?) The house, designed by Barnes Coy, is huge at 11,000 square feet. Too cramped? There’s also 4700 square feet of living space outdoors with terraces and patios at different levels, including a roof deck. The 2.86-acre property, listed by Zachary Vichinsky and Cody Vichinsky at Bespoke, also includes a sunken tennis court, a private dock, and an elevated pool. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com