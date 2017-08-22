Behind the Hedges: Georgica Property Sold for $14.95 Million

$10 MILLION PRICE CUT RESULTS IN A SALE FOR GEORGICA PROPERTY
In April, the asking price of this Georgica, East Hampton, property was slashed another $5 million, for a total of $10 million off. Back in 2012, the asking price was an ambitious $24.75 million; the price was cut last year to $19.75, and by spring this year was down to $14.95 million. That finally did the trick as the house, represented by Ed Petrie and James Petrie at Compass, is now in contract. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

