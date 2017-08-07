Behind the Hedges: Kilkare Listed for $55 Million

by Behind the Hedges

KILKARE, THE ICONIC ETERNAL SUNSHINE HOUSE, YOURS FOR $55 MILLION

This is the house in all the generic “the Hamptons” stock photos. The house from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Beautiful Kilkare, built in 1879 by shipbuilders, has had only two families call it home in all these years. The house is 5,000 square feet with 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and 9 fireplaces and of course are filled with period charm. There are 2.81 acres of land set on the ocean, and the house is of course in the highly sought after Georgica Association, which is both safe and very private, and offers activities such as sailing on the pond, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. There’s a pool, of course, a “zen garden” and a grove of cherry trees. See more at BehindtheHedges.com