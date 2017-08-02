Behind the Hedges: Magical Garden in Amagansett & More

by Lee Meyer

A MAGICAL OASIS ON MEETING HOUSE LANE IN AMAGANSETT

No, we’re not being dramatic with “magical oasis”: check out those gardens! This one-acre double plot offers the most lovely plantings we’ve seen in a while, such that we wonder how the homeowner can bear to leave. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

WILL THESE COTTAGES ON LAKE MONTAUK BE THE NEXT HIP HOSTELRY?

Even though Montauk real estate seems to be taking a breather as late, Montauk’s coolness factor seems just as off the charts as ever. We’ll be interested in seeing what happens to this property, which is pretty dilapidated right now, but has tons of potential. It comprises 3.8 acres right on Lake Montauk along with a two-story main house and eleven 1940s cottages. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com