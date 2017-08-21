Behind the Hedges: Sagaponack Home for $5 Million

Photo: Courtesy Behind the Hedges
August 21, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

A HOMEY, PRIVATE, AND FEATURE-LADEN PROPERTY FOR $5 MILLION
Usually in our posts, we put the location of a property in the title. This property, however, is in one of those odd no-man’s lands that happen in the Hamptons. The listing says Sagaponack, but it’s not really Sagaponack. We thought it might be Bridgehampton, but it’s not that either. The postal address is Sag Harbor, but it’s fairly far from Sag Harbor. Wherever it is, it really is homey, private, and feature-laden, however! Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

