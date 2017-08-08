Behind the Hedges: Rachael Ray Lists Tuckahoe Property

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

RACHAEL RAY LISTS 6-ACRE TUCKAHOE PROPERTY FOR $4.9 MILLION

TV chef Rachael Ray has put her Southampton home on the market. The light, bright dwelling is all one level, making it perfect for an older, retired couple. (And nicely decorated courtesy of the Rachael Ray Home Collection!) There’s 3000 square feet with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, and everything is newly renovated. Of course the open floor plan includes a handsome new kitchen. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com