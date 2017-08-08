Behind the Hedges: Rachael Ray Lists Tuckahoe Property

Rachael Ray's Tuckahoe house. Photo: Via Brown Harris Stevens
August 8, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

RACHAEL RAY LISTS 6-ACRE TUCKAHOE PROPERTY FOR $4.9 MILLION
TV chef Rachael Ray has put her Southampton home on the market. The light, bright dwelling is all one level, making it perfect for an older, retired couple. (And nicely decorated courtesy of the Rachael Ray Home Collection!) There’s 3000 square feet with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, and everything is newly renovated. Of course the open floor plan includes a handsome new kitchen. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

