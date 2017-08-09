Behind the Hedges: Southampton Pointe Condos

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW SOUTHAMPTON POINTE CONDOS

Condos are truly hot in the Hamptons. Watchcase, Bishops Pond, the Residences at Gurney’s—they’re all selling very well as weekenders and year rounders alike want ease as well as sophistication. They want to spend their precious free time relaxing, not managing their weekend home. Southampton Pointe by Fairfield is the latest development in this vein, but unlike most of the above offerings, the units are available at affordable prices. Plus, the location, at the intersection of Tuckahoe Lane and CR-39 in Southampton, is ideal for people who want to be close to the action yet avoid hours more fighting traffic to points east. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com