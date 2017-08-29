Bill and Hillary Clinton Are Back on Vacation in the Hamptons

by SOTH Team

Former first couple Bill and Hillary Clinton have returned to their favorite Amagansett rental—the home of Andre and Lois Nasser—for their annual Hamptons getaway through Labor Day.

The Clintons started renting on the South Fork back in 2011 when they stayed at Elie Hirschfeld’s 12,000-square-foot mansion on Lily Pond Lane for the last week of August, but they eventually downsized. First, in 2013, they rented the $200,000-a-month, 6-bedroom home of Republican donor Michael Saperstein in Sagaponack, where she penned Hard Choices, but they now stay at the art collector and real estate queen’s more modest home overlooking Gardiner’s Bay.

Expect to see the former president and almost president at Jon Bon Jovi‘s Blue Parrot restaurant, a spot they almost always visit in East Hampton. In 2015, Bill partied there with all the local rock gods, including Jimmy Buffett, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, John Mellencamp and, of course, Bon Jovi.

Following the vacation, Hillary will embark on a book tour in support of What Happened—her revealing new memoir about the 2016 presidential election, which ended with a painful Electoral College loss, and popular vote win, to Donald Trump. An excerpt taken from the book’s introduction, explains, “In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down.”

Without the worry of running again, Clinton breaks down previous walls and shares what she was really thinking, feeling and doing during this controversial campaign and its, for her, devastating conclusion.

What Happened comes out on Tuesday, September 12. The tour begins six days later, on Monday, September 18, at the Warner Theater in Washington DC. The only New York stop is at Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center on Wednesday, November 1. Perhaps she’ll sign books in the Hamptons next summer, like she did at BookHampton and Books & Books for Hard Choices in 2014.