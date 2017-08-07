Bridgehampton National Bank Awards Scholarships to Local Business Students

by Scoop Team

Bridgehampton National Bank (BNB) has announced the winners of this year’s BNB Business Scholars Award: 10 graduating local high school seniors, including five students from the Hamptons and North Fork, each received a $1,000 scholarship.

Awards for 2017 were given to East End students Francesca Denaro of East Hampton High School, Michael Finalborgo of Southampton High School, Ashleigh Rubino and Cole Montefusco of Riverhead High School, and Emma Alvarez of Southold Jr/Sr High School. The other awards were given to Melissa Manzello of nearby Shoreham Wading River High School, Jessica Kruszewski of Smithtown High School, and Margaret Balcom, Emily Fisch and Dana Liuzzo of Hauppauge High School.

BNB hosted two award ceremonies for the scholars, during which students received their scholarships and certificates. One ceremony was held in Riverhead for those living further east, while the other was held in Hauppauge for western scholars.

“We congratulate our scholarship recipients on this exciting achievement,” BNB President and CEO Kevin O’Connor says. “The BNB Business Scholars program recognizes the talent and ambition of high school students across Long Island,” he continued, adding, “We are passionate about helping the next generation of leaders pursue their dreams and our support positions them for future success.”

The BNB Business Scholarship is open to seniors in high schools from communities of BNB’s 43 branches across Long Island. The scholarship began in 2010 as part of the bank’s 100th anniversary celebration. Now local college-bound seniors have an annual opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship from BNB to pursue studies in a business-related field.

Application requirements include students who are planning to attend a two- or four-year college and who study fields such as business, finance, accounting, marketing, communications or economics. Applicants are also required to answer an essay question. This year’s question was, “What is the role of a community bank, and how can it impact the people and businesses in your town or village?”

A committee of BNB employees review the students’ transcripts, reference letters and essays using a point scale to determine who receives the awards.

Learn more at bridgenb.com.