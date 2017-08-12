Brooke Shields Joins the Cast of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ in Mystery Role

by SOTH Team

Southampton’s Brooke Shields has joined the cast of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU, set to return for its 19th season this fall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shields will play a mystery role that will “shake up Benson’s world.” Detective Olivia Benson, the show’s main character, is played by Sag Harbor’s own Mariska Hargitay.

Shields said in a statement, “I play a very different character from any I have ever played. I’m excited to stir the SVU pot a bit.” The actress is one of many high-profile stars to appear on SVU, including East Hampton’s Alec Baldwin, the late Robin Williams, Sharon Stone and others.

E! Online speculates that Shields could be playing someone related to Benson’s adopted son, her new boss, or just a new member of the squad who will clash with the detective. They also ponder the idea of Shields playing a new villain, or (very unlikely) Benson’s lover. Shields previously appeared on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, but is confirmed to be playing a different character this time around.

For those that don’t watch the crime drama, Law & Order: SVU follows Benson and the “Special Victims Unit,” which handles sexually based crimes. Each episode deals with a different crime, often inspired by real-life incidents, while also delving into the personal lives of the characters. It is part of creator Dick Wolf’s Law & Order franchise, which has seen many series over the years. The show also stars Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Raúl Esparza and Peter Scanavino.

Season 19 of Law & Order: SVU premieres on Wednesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. on NBC.