Have a Cheat Day with Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Fried Chicken

Fried chicken isn’t exactly good for you, but it sure tastes delicious. Did you know that this crispy, flavorful American favorite was originally introduced to us by Scottish immigrants? Whether fried in lard or oil, fried chicken is a pick-up-and-enjoy treat that is perfect for summer holidays, picnics, parties and more. Pair them with beer or another cold drink and you have a great meal (if not exactly a healthy one).
You can find delectable fried chicken throughout the East End of Long Island, but where can you find the best? Here are the 2016 Dan’s Best of the Best Fried Chicken winners in the Hamptons and North Fork. As the saying goes, “winner winner, chicken dinner!”
South Fork
Platinum
Citarella
East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton
citarella.com
Gold
Cromer’s Market
3500 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor
631-725-9004, cromersmarket.com
Silver
Navy Beach Restaurant
16 Navy Road, Montauk
631-668-6868, navybeach.com
Bronze
Citarelli’s Gourmet Deli
525 Montauk Highway, Eastport
631-325-0025, citarellismarket.com
North Fork
Platinum
Spicy’s BBQ
225 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-2781
Gold
Salamander’s General Store
38 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-3711, salamandersonfront.com
Silver
J&L’s Chicken, Fish & Ribs
1020 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-591-3895, jlcfr.com
Bronze
The Country Rotisserie
1528 Old Country Road, Riverhead
631-369-4200, eatcoro.com