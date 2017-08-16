Have a Cheat Day with Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Fried Chicken

Photo: jy23/123rf
August 16, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

Fried chicken isn’t exactly good for you, but it sure tastes delicious. Did you know that this crispy, flavorful American favorite was originally introduced to us by Scottish immigrants? Whether fried in lard or oil, fried chicken is a pick-up-and-enjoy treat that is perfect for summer holidays, picnics, parties and more. Pair them with beer or another cold drink and you have a great meal (if not exactly a healthy one).

You can find delectable fried chicken throughout the East End of Long Island, but where can you find the best? Here are the 2016 Dan’s Best of the Best Fried Chicken winners in the Hamptons and North Fork. As the saying goes, “winner winner, chicken dinner!”

Nominations are now open for our 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best contest. Support your favorites and give them your vote at DansBotB.com, where you’ll also find more best of the best businesses, foods, wines and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork!

South Fork

Platinum
Citarella
East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton
citarella.com

Gold
Cromer’s Market
3500 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor
631-725-9004, cromersmarket.com

Silver
Navy Beach Restaurant
16 Navy Road, Montauk
631-668-6868, navybeach.com

Bronze
Citarelli’s Gourmet Deli
525 Montauk Highway, Eastport
631-325-0025, citarellismarket.com

North Fork

Platinum
Spicy’s BBQ
225 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-2781

Gold
Salamander’s General Store
38 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-3711, salamandersonfront.com

Silver
J&L’s Chicken, Fish & Ribs
1020 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-591-3895, jlcfr.com

Bronze
The Country Rotisserie
1528 Old Country Road, Riverhead
631-369-4200, eatcoro.com

