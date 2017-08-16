Have a Cheat Day with Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Fried Chicken

by Dan's Best of the Best

Fried chicken isn’t exactly good for you, but it sure tastes delicious. Did you know that this crispy, flavorful American favorite was originally introduced to us by Scottish immigrants? Whether fried in lard or oil, fried chicken is a pick-up-and-enjoy treat that is perfect for summer holidays, picnics, parties and more. Pair them with beer or another cold drink and you have a great meal (if not exactly a healthy one).

You can find delectable fried chicken throughout the East End of Long Island, but where can you find the best? Here are the 2016 Dan’s Best of the Best Fried Chicken winners in the Hamptons and North Fork. As the saying goes, “winner winner, chicken dinner!”

Nominations are now open for our 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best contest. Support your favorites and give them your vote at DansBotB.com, where you’ll also find more best of the best businesses, foods, wines and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork!

South Fork

Platinum

Citarella

East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton

citarella.com

Gold

Cromer’s Market

3500 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor

631-725-9004, cromersmarket.com

Silver

Navy Beach Restaurant

16 Navy Road, Montauk

631-668-6868, navybeach.com

Bronze

Citarelli’s Gourmet Deli

525 Montauk Highway, Eastport

631-325-0025, citarellismarket.com

North Fork

Platinum

Spicy’s BBQ

225 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-2781

Gold

Salamander’s General Store

38 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-3711, salamandersonfront.com

Silver

J&L’s Chicken, Fish & Ribs

1020 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-591-3895, jlcfr.com

Bronze

The Country Rotisserie

1528 Old Country Road, Riverhead

631-369-4200, eatcoro.com