Culinary Delights Come to the 2017 Artists & Writers Game

by Artists & Writers Celebrity Softball Game

Sayan Isaksson is the executive chef and owner of four different amazing restaurants—all of them housed in the same old theatre building (Jarlateatern) at Kungstensgatan 2 in Stockholm, Sweden.

His first restaurant, Esperanto, opened in November 2005 and was awarded with one star in the Michelin Guide in early 2007, which they have kept ever since. Imouto, a 9-seater sushi bar housed in Esperanto’s dining room, was also awarded one star in the Michelin Guide in 2017.

Three of his restaurants are among the top 32 restaurants (constituting “International Master Class” and “Swedish master class”) in White Guide 2016, Sweden’s most authoritative restaurant guide. In addition, Esperanto garnered the title “Restaurant of the year—gastronomy” with a score of 40/40—the highest food rating White Guide have ever awarded. This makes Esperanto No. 1 in the Nordic Countries, according to White Guide Nordic 2017.

In the years 2016 and 2015, Sayan Isaksson had the honor of being in charge of the Nobel Banquet Menu together with Pastry Chef Daniel Roos (the menu for 2015 can be seen at nobelprize.org/ceremonies/menus/menu-2015.html).

During his time in the Swedish National Culinary Team between the years 2000–2004, the team won The Culinary World Cup (in 2002) and were the overall winners of the World Culinary Olympics in 2004.

The Philosophy of Esperanto:

“We want Esperanto to be a treat for all senses. We strive to provide a whole, where food, drink and people work together, in the best possible way. We are inspired by all manner of things from around the world. Gastronomically, our tongue is universal and the produce we favor is carefully selected, with a view to caring for, and respecting nature.

“Esperanto is housed in the old Jarlateatern theatre. The dining room interior is, in large part, the same as when plays were staged here. There is a timeless quality to the restaurant, and a lingering romantic air that we find most attractive. Also, a sense of the past colors the craft, details and movements that are Esperanto’s—something we manifest with the help of shapes and flavors, feel and precision.

“I’m really excited to be doing something in the United States now…and the pre-game reception for the Artists & Writers Softball Game in East Hampton seems like the kind of fun event at which to offer my culinary creations for the first time in this country!

“I’m also looking forward to being Grillmaster on Saturday at the game itself…. And, to make it an even more enjoyable experience for everyone there, I’ve created a number of delicious, creative and unique condiments to go with the hotdogs and hamburgers.”

For more information on the 69th Annual Artists & Writers Celebrity Softball Game visit awgame.org.