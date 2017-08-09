Dan’s Best Breakfast Spots Offer a Good Start to Your Day

August 9, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

What meal can be sweet, savory, healthy or indulgent? Give yourself a pat on the back if you guessed breakfast. The “most important meal of the day,” a good breakfast can get you on the right track for work, play and everything in between. The sheer variety of breakfast foods means there’s truly something for everyone, whether you want an egg white omelet or a stack of chocolate chip pancakes smothered in syrup and butter. Check out Dan’s Best of the Best Breakfast Spots to find a way to start your day out with something delicious.

North Fork

Platinum
Cutchogue Diner
27850 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-734-7016, cutchoguediner.com

Gold
Toast Coffeehouse (two locations)
242 East Main Street, Port Jefferson
631-331-6860

46 East Main Street, Patchogue
631-654-7091, toastcoffeehouse.com

Silver
Love Lane Kitchen
240 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-8989

Bronze
Jeni’s Main Street Grill
54195 NY-25, Southold
631-765-9610

South Fork

Platinum
Hampton Maid
259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-4166

Gold
Toast Coffeehouse (see above addresses)

Silver
Estia’s Little Kitchen
1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1045, estias.com

Bronze
Fairway Restaurant
3556 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-521-7100

