Dan’s Best Breakfast Spots Offer a Good Start to Your Day

What meal can be sweet, savory, healthy or indulgent? Give yourself a pat on the back if you guessed breakfast. The “most important meal of the day,” a good breakfast can get you on the right track for work, play and everything in between. The sheer variety of breakfast foods means there’s truly something for everyone, whether you want an egg white omelet or a stack of chocolate chip pancakes smothered in syrup and butter. Check out Dan’s Best of the Best Breakfast Spots to find a way to start your day out with something delicious.

North Fork



Platinum

Cutchogue Diner

27850 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-734-7016, cutchoguediner.com

Gold

Toast Coffeehouse (two locations)

242 East Main Street, Port Jefferson

631-331-6860

46 East Main Street, Patchogue

631-654-7091, toastcoffeehouse.com



Silver

Love Lane Kitchen

240 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-8989

Bronze

Jeni’s Main Street Grill

54195 NY-25, Southold

631-765-9610

South Fork

Platinum

Hampton Maid

259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-4166

Gold

Toast Coffeehouse (see above addresses)

Silver

Estia’s Little Kitchen

1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

631-725-1045, estias.com

Bronze

Fairway Restaurant

3556 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-521-7100