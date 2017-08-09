Dan’s Best Breakfast Spots Offer a Good Start to Your Day

What meal can be sweet, savory, healthy or indulgent? Give yourself a pat on the back if you guessed breakfast. The “most important meal of the day,” a good breakfast can get you on the right track for work, play and everything in between. The sheer variety of breakfast foods means there’s truly something for everyone, whether you want an egg white omelet or a stack of chocolate chip pancakes smothered in syrup and butter. Check out Dan’s Best of the Best Breakfast Spots to find a way to start your day out with something delicious.
Nominations are now open for our 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best contest. Support your favorites and give them your vote at DansBotB.com, where you’ll also find more best of the best businesses, foods, wines and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork!
North Fork
Platinum
Cutchogue Diner
27850 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-734-7016, cutchoguediner.com
Gold
Toast Coffeehouse (two locations)
242 East Main Street, Port Jefferson
631-331-6860
46 East Main Street, Patchogue
631-654-7091, toastcoffeehouse.com
Silver
Love Lane Kitchen
240 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-8989
Bronze
Jeni’s Main Street Grill
54195 NY-25, Southold
631-765-9610
South Fork
Platinum
Hampton Maid
259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-4166
Gold
Toast Coffeehouse (see above addresses)
Silver
Estia’s Little Kitchen
1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1045, estias.com
Bronze
Fairway Restaurant
3556 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-521-7100