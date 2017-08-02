Try Dan’s Best Greek Restaurants in the Hamptons + North Fork

by Dan's Best of the Best

The East End and fabulous Greek restaurants may not be synonymous for those who aren’t in the know, but it turns out the Hamptons and North Fork offer a handful of excellent Hellenic dining options. Just ask our Dan’s Best of the Best voters, who chose their favorite spots for enjoying gyros, tzatziki, moussaka, baklava, spanakopita, salads with plenty of feta cheese, and many more delicious, and often surprising, ethnic delights.

Greece celebrates their Ancient Olympia International Festival in July and August each year with music, dance, theater and more at the site of the ancient Olympics. Couple that with the fact that Los Angeles was just named host city to the 2028 Olympics Games, and it seems like as fine a time as any to show appreciation for our most ancient friends. Try something new and check out the 2016 Dan’s Best of the Best winners in the Greek Restaurant category, as elected by our readers, in the Hamptons and North Fork.

SOUTH FORK

Platinum

Old Stove Pub

3516 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack

631-537-3300

Gold (Tie)

Princess Diner

32 Montuak Highway, Southampton

631-283-4255

Gold (Tie)

John Papas Cafe

18 Park Place, East Hampton

631-324-5400, johnpapascafe.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant

5145 Main Road, East Marion

631-477-0138 thehellenic.com

Gold

Athens Grill (CLOSED)

33 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-1301

Silver

Turkuaz Grill

40 McDermott Avenue, Riverhead

631-591-1757 turkuazgrillriverhead.com

Bronze

Z-Pita

217 Main Street, Port Jefferson

631-476-7510 zpita.com