Try Dan’s Best Greek Restaurants in the Hamptons + North Fork

The East End and fabulous Greek restaurants may not be synonymous for those who aren’t in the know, but it turns out the Hamptons and North Fork offer a handful of excellent Hellenic dining options. Just ask our Dan’s Best of the Best voters, who chose their favorite spots for enjoying gyros, tzatziki, moussaka, baklava, spanakopita, salads with plenty of feta cheese, and many more delicious, and often surprising, ethnic delights.
Greece celebrates their Ancient Olympia International Festival in July and August each year with music, dance, theater and more at the site of the ancient Olympics. Couple that with the fact that Los Angeles was just named host city to the 2028 Olympics Games, and it seems like as fine a time as any to show appreciation for our most ancient friends. Try something new and check out the 2016 Dan’s Best of the Best winners in the Greek Restaurant category, as elected by our readers, in the Hamptons and North Fork.
SOUTH FORK
Platinum
Old Stove Pub
3516 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack
631-537-3300
Gold (Tie)
Princess Diner
32 Montuak Highway, Southampton
631-283-4255
Gold (Tie)
John Papas Cafe
18 Park Place, East Hampton
631-324-5400, johnpapascafe.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant
5145 Main Road, East Marion
631-477-0138 thehellenic.com
Gold
Athens Grill (CLOSED)
33 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-1301
Silver
Turkuaz Grill
40 McDermott Avenue, Riverhead
631-591-1757 turkuazgrillriverhead.com
Bronze
Z-Pita
217 Main Street, Port Jefferson
631-476-7510 zpita.com