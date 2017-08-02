Duryea’s Unveils Private Dining Deck, Oyster Bar

by Food & Dining

Duryea’s Lobster Deck, located at 65 Tuthill Road in Montauk, has announced the launch of two new areas: the exclusive private dining area and the oyster bar.

The new private dining area is located just above the main lobster deck, accommodating 30 people for a sit-down event or more for a cocktail event. With sweeping views of Fort Pond Bay and incredible sunsets, Duryea’s private dining area is the perfect spot for a summer dinner party.

The new oyster bar at Duryea’s offers a menu of delicious oysters, champagne and wine. The oyster bar, located just adjacent to the fish market at Duryea’s offers Montauk Pearl, Orient Point, Blue Point and Kumamoto oysters by the dozen. Oysters can be paired with a selection of rosés, whites and reds, as well as a few select champagnes. The Oyster Bar is the perfect place to grab a snack and cocktail while waiting for your table at Duryea’s.

For more information on Duryea's, call 631-668-2410 and visit duryealobsters.com.