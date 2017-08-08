Hampton Classic Horse Show Attracts Lineup of Elite Riders for 2017

by Sports, Fitness & Wellness

Some of the most elite names international show jumping have confirmed their entries for the 42nd annual Hampton Classic Horse Show, returning to its Bridgehampton show grounds from Sunday, August 27 to Sunday, September 3. The star-studded lineup includes Olympic, Pan American and World Cup Champions who will contend for top prize money and titles throughout the week, culminating in the $300,000 Hampton Classic Grand Prix CSI.

Heading the impressive list of entries is two-time Olympic gold medalist McLain Ward, the 2017 FEI World Cup Jumping Champion who also won the individual Gold and team Bronze medals at the 2015 Pan American Games. Ward has won the Hampton Classic Grand Prix a record six times. At last year’s Hampton Classic, he won both the $75,000 Douglas Elliman Grand Prix Qualifier, and the $30,000 Boar’s Head Open Jumper Challenge.

Georgina Bloomberg, Ward’s teammate on the Bronze medal-winning 2015 U.S. Pan American Games team, has also taken home numerous big wins at the Hampton Classic, including two classes last year. A long-time animal rights advocate, Bloomberg is also supporting the Classic’s 7th annual Animal Adoption Day on Monday, August 28.

Also entered are U.S. Olympic gold medalist Peter Wylde; Olympic veteran Mario Deslauriers, who won the 1984 FEI World Cup Jumping Final at just 19 years old; Peter Lutz, Quentin Judge and Callan Solem—all of whom competed at the 2016 FEI World Cup Final, where Solem, at seventh, was the best placed U.S. rider and highest placed female rider at the event. Other top U.S. riders on the entry list include Nick Dello Joio, Brianne Goutal, Jimmy Torano, Lucy Deslauriers, Lauren Tisbo, Debbie Stephens, Mattias Tromp, Catherine Tyree and Andrew Welles.

A strong Irish contingent is sure to give the Americans a run for their money. Richie Moloney will be defending his 2016 Hampton Classic Grand Prix Champion title, while countryman Kevin Babington, an Olympic veteran and former European Champion, will be looking to reclaim the Hampton Classic Grand Prix title he won in 2014. Meanwhile, Paul O’Shea, winner of the $40,000 Longines Cup in 2015, and Shane Sweetnam, who has been having an outstanding summer season riding with the Irish national team in Europe, are seeking their first Hampton Classic Grand Prix victories this year.

Other international riders slated to compete include Argentina’s Ramiro Quintana, a 2016 Olympic veteran and team Silver medalist at the 2015 Pan American Games; two-time Olympic veteran Daniel Bluman from Israel; Roberto Teran of Colombia, who competed at the 2014 FEI World Equestrian Games; 2008 and 2012 Olympian Alberto Michan of Mexico; 2015 Pan American Games veteran Luis Biraben of Argentina; and Great Britain’s Amanda Derbyshire, who has had several top-10 grand prix places across the nation this year.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have so many top competitors confirm their entries for this year’s Hampton Classic!” said Shanette Barth Cohen, the horse show’s Executive Director. “This year’s event is going to be spectacular. In addition to the veteran champions we cheer for year after year, there are many new emerging stars joining us this year.”

The Hampton Classic hosts more than 200 classes of competition for horses and riders of all ages with a broad range of abilities. Hunter, jumper and equitation classes are offered ranging from lead-line all the way up to the grand prix show jumping. The Classic also has competitions for riders with disabilities, and spectators can watch small children on tiny ponies in lead-line classes.

The horse show hosts FEI-recognized classes on four consecutive days. Horses who successfully complete the course during Friday’s $86,000 Douglas Elliman Grand Prix Qualifier qualify for Sunday’s $300,000 Hampton Classic Grand Prix CSI. Many of the Grand Prix horses who do not ride in the Grand Prix, ride in Thursday’s $40,000 Sovaro Speed Stake or Saturday’s $50,000 Longines Cup which are also FEI-recognized events.

The 60-acre Hampton Classic show grounds also offers a bounty shopping and dining. Guests can enjoy a wide variety of food choices, daily kids’ activities, and the luxurious Boutique Garden and Stable Row featuring more than 70 vendors.

For those who can’t make it to the show grounds, complimentary live webcasts of all Grand Prix ring competitions air on the Hampton Classic website, hamptonclassic.com. In addition, WVVH-TV, the official Long Island television station of the Hampton Classic, broadcasts up to five hours of competition and highlights each day during the annual horse show. These broadcasts can also be seen on line at wvvh.tv. Most of the Classic’s other classes are also available on ShowNet.biz.

For more info on the Hampton Classic Horse Show and tickets, visit hamptonclassic.com or call 631-537-3177.