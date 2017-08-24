Hampton Classic Jumps into Action for Opening Day on Sunday

by Sports, Fitness & Wellness

Considered among the final great events of summer on the East End, the 42nd Annual Hampton Classic Horse Show jumps into action in Bridgehampton this Sunday, August 27 through Sunday, September 3.

The show begins with Opening Day ceremonies in the Classic’s Grand Prix Field on Sunday, followed by a $30,000 Boar’s Head Open Jumper Challenge—presented by yours truly, Dan’s Papers!

Adorable riders as young as 2 years old will compete in Leadline classes in the Grand Prix Field at 9 a.m. Additionally, children not in the midst of competition can have Opening Day fun in the Kids Tent. This special area for entertaining youngsters includes various animals from Long Island Livestock Co.; watercolor painting with The Art Nanny, cookie decorating at 11 a.m., horse crafts, a Teddy bear clinic, pony rides and more.

Later events include traditional Local Hunter Divisions—open to horses that make their home on Long Island—culminating in the $10,000 Marders Local Hunter Derby.

A new addition to this year’s Opening Day, East Hampton native and FEI level competitor and trainer Stephanie Brown Beamer is presenting a Dressage Exhibition. Beamer, who owns Hampton Dressage at Pinnacle Farm in Watermill, is riding Gryhpon Z during her exhibition. She will perform a number of upper-level dressage movements along with a shortened Grand Prix musical freestyle narrated by fellow FEI competitor and trainer Anne Howard.

The Hampton Classic highlights competitors at every level, from young children in leadline, to Olympic, World, and World Cup champions, as well as riders with disabilities, throughout the week. The horse show features more than 200 classes in six show rings, a Boutique Garden with more than 70 vendors, and a wide selection of dining options, all on its world-class 60-acre show grounds.

Keep an eye out for the full schedule of events and our ongoing coverage of the competition, celebrity fans and more.

The 42nd Annual Hampton Classic Horse Show takes place at 240 Snake Hollow Road in Bridgehampton, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily August 27–September 3.

Learn more at hamptonclassic.com.