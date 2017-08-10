Hamptons Event Highlights, August 12–13: Authors Night, ‘As You Like It’ and More

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For more, visit events.DansPapers.com.

FESTIVALS

Sag Harbor Firemen’s Carnival

When: Through August 12

Where: Haven’s Beach, Sag Harbor

What: Enjoy food vendors, activities for kids & more.

Contact: 631-725-0252, sagharborfd.com

SIGNINGS

East Hampton Library’s Authors Night

When: August 12, 5 p.m.

Where: 4 Maidstone Lane, East Hampton

What: Meet and mingle with 100 authors, buy their books and have books signed at this cocktail party that benefits East Hampton Library.

Contact: 631-324-0222, authorsnight.org

THEATER

“As You Like It”

When: Opens August 12, 8 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: John Doyle directs this lively production of William Shakespeare’s timeless comedy As You Like It. With an original score by the incomparable Stephen Schwartz and starring Ellen Burstyn.

Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

DISCUSSION

Stirring the Pot: Conversations with Culinary Celebrities

When: August 13, 11 a.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Hosted and led by Florence Fabricant, this interview series features culinary icons and celebrities talking about their lives and careers. This week, chef, food writer and television personality Andrew Zimmern stops by.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

CONCERT

Buddy Guy

When: August 13, 8 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

What: Guitarist Buddy Guy, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has been an influence on rock stars like Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton and is a pioneer of Chicago’s famous West Side sound.

Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org