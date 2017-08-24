Hamptons Event Highlights, August 25–27: Box Art Auction, Sal Valentinetti and More

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.

THEATER

“Little Shop of Horrors”

When: August 25, 8 p.m. (Through September 9)

Where: The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport

What: This hilarious cult classic musical comedy by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman features beloved hits like “Suddenly Seymour,” “Skid Row” and the catchy title song. You’ll never look at gardening the same way again.

Contact: 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

MUSEUM

East Hampton Suffragettes Exhibit

When: August 26, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Historical Farm Museum, 131 North Main Street, East Hampton

What: In support of the League of Women Voters and their reenactment of East Hampton’s 1919 suffragette march, the museum will display period clothing, printed materials and more.

Contact: ehhistoricalfarmmuseum.org

ART

2017 Box Art Auction

When: August 26, 5 p.m.

Where: St. Luke’s Hoie Hall, 18 James Lane, East Hampton

What: Over 90 of the East End’s finest artists are represented in this annual art auction. Lucas Hunt is this year’s auctioneer, and Ruth Appelhof will receive the Spirit of Community Award. Proceeds benefit East End Hospice.

Contact: 631-288-7080, eeh.org

*Click here for more on the Box Art Auction

SCREENING

SummerDocs: “Icarus” Hosted by Alec Baldwin

When: August 26, 7 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Alec Baldwin hosts this provocative documentary by Bryan Fogel that starts with an investigation covering doping in sports but quickly spins into a geopolitical thriller.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

CONCERT

Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti

When: August 27, 8 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

What: Fans know Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti from Season 11 of America’s Got Talent, where the crooner won Heidi Klum’s golden buzzer. Valentinetti will sing favorites like “The Way You Look Tonight,” “My Way,” “Summer Wind” and “Mack The Knife.”

Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org