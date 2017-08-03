Hamptons Event Highlights, August 4–6: Dan’s Kite Fly and More

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week.

SPECIAL EVENT

Dan’s 45th Annual Kite Fly

When: August 5, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Sagg Main Beach, 315 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack

What: Join us for Dan’s 45th annual Kite Fly! Head down to scenic Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack on August 5, and don’t forget to bring your kite! This summer we expect our largest Kite Flying crowd ever. Don’t miss out. Join us for this Hamptons tradition, with live music by Jim Turner, dozens of prizes and more. This event is sponsored by Stop & Shop and People’s United Bank. All are welcome!

Contact: DansPapers.org

ROCK

Almost Queen

When: August 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: This four-piece Queen tribute band will perform hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” “Under Pressure,” “We Will Rock You” and more.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

TOUR

Shelter Island House Tour: Living with History

When: August 5, 2 p.m.

Where: Start at Havens Barn, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

What: The 2017 house tour will feature the homes of five Shelter Island

residents who have made the choice to “live with history.” The houses range

from rebuilt homes that have drawn on original plans and materials to

homes that have been kept the same with small changes over the past 230 years.

Contact: 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

CABARET

Tovah Feldshuh

When: August 5, 8 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: The six-time Tony and Emmy nominated Tovah Feldshuh will perform some of her favorite music, including songs by Carole King, Bob Dylan and other greats as she tells hilarious tales and reveals secrets from the sets of various television shows she’s worked on, like The Walking Dead and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

HIKE

Stony Hill Ramble Hike

When: August 6, 9 a.m.

Where: Meet on the dirt road east of Accabonac Road, Amagansett

What: Amagansett’s Stony Hill offers miles of wide, shaded trails. See the glacial kettle holes on this two-hour, four-mile hike. Bring water!

Contact: 212-769-4311