Hamptons Event Highlights, August 4–6: Dan’s Kite Fly and More

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week.
SPECIAL EVENT
Dan’s 45th Annual Kite Fly
When: August 5, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Sagg Main Beach, 315 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack
What: Join us for Dan’s 45th annual Kite Fly! Head down to scenic Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack on August 5, and don’t forget to bring your kite! This summer we expect our largest Kite Flying crowd ever. Don’t miss out. Join us for this Hamptons tradition, with live music by Jim Turner, dozens of prizes and more. This event is sponsored by Stop & Shop and People’s United Bank. All are welcome!
Contact: DansPapers.org
ROCK
Almost Queen
When: August 4, 8 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: This four-piece Queen tribute band will perform hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” “Under Pressure,” “We Will Rock You” and more.
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
TOUR
Shelter Island House Tour: Living with History
When: August 5, 2 p.m.
Where: Start at Havens Barn, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
What: The 2017 house tour will feature the homes of five Shelter Island
residents who have made the choice to “live with history.” The houses range
from rebuilt homes that have drawn on original plans and materials to
homes that have been kept the same with small changes over the past 230 years.
Contact: 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org
CABARET
Tovah Feldshuh
When: August 5, 8 p.m.
Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
What: The six-time Tony and Emmy nominated Tovah Feldshuh will perform some of her favorite music, including songs by Carole King, Bob Dylan and other greats as she tells hilarious tales and reveals secrets from the sets of various television shows she’s worked on, like The Walking Dead and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org
HIKE
Stony Hill Ramble Hike
When: August 6, 9 a.m.
Where: Meet on the dirt road east of Accabonac Road, Amagansett
What: Amagansett’s Stony Hill offers miles of wide, shaded trails. See the glacial kettle holes on this two-hour, four-mile hike. Bring water!
Contact: 212-769-4311