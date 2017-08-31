Hamptons Event Highlights: Joy Behar, Westhampton Beach Arts and More

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.

FAIRS & FESTS

9th Annual Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts

When: September 2, 10 a.m.–6p.m.; September 3, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Where: The Great Lawn, 35 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

What: Artists from Long Island and beyond will showcase their works in Westhampton Beach, transforming the Great Lawn into a giant art gallery of sculpture, jewelry, painting, metalwork and wood.

Contact: paragonartevents.com

LECTURES

Author Blanche Cook

When: September 2, 5 p.m.

Where: Canio’s Books, 290 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Author Blanche Weisen Cook presents the third volume in her biography, Eleanor Roosevelt: The War Years And After, 1939–1962. This final volume takes readers from World War II to Eleanor Roosevelt’s death in 1962.

Contact: 631-288-7080, eeh.org

MUSIC

The HooDoo Loungers

When: September 2, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: The HooDoo Loungers close out the summer season with this outdoor concert on the lawn. With a unique sound incorporating New Orleans jazz, brass, funk and more, you’ll be dancing all night long.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptoncenter.org

COMEDY

Joy Behar: Friends with Benefits

When: September 3, 8 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Emmy-winning talk show host and comedienne Joy Behar and a host of other comedians will perform, including Susie Essman, Rosie O’Donnell and Anthony Atamanuik. There will also be a special musical performance by Darlene Love.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

THEATER

“Little Shop of Horrors”

When: September 3, 8 p.m. (Through September 9)

Where: The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport

What: This hilarious cult classic musical comedy by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman features beloved hits like “Suddenly Seymour,” “Skid Row” and the catchy title song. You’ll never look at gardening the same way again.

Contact: 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

